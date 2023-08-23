Obituary - Mr. Clifford “Bo” Jackson Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Clifford “Bo” Jackson Jr., age 72, entered rest Friday, August 11, 2023, at the residence of his son under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

The son of the late Anna Whitfield Page and the late Clifford Jackson Sr. received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a graduate of the William James High School class of 1968.

At an early age, he became a member of the Jerusalem A.M.E. Church.

After a brief enlistment in the United States Army, he relocated to Bridgeport, Connecticut.

In May 2023, he moved to Statesboro.

He was a former driver for V.I.P. Limousine Services of Fairfield, Connecticut, for over 30 years.

Mr. Jackson was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Bridgeport, Connecticut.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Earline Brown and Lula Mae Jackson; and a brother, Benjamin Wallace “BW” Brown.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his son, Benjamin (Catherine) Jackson; a bonus son, Bishop Terrence (Lady Rhonda) Jackson Sr., Statesboro, Ga.; five bonus daughters, June (Farley) Osborne, Boston, Mass.; Joann (Joseph) Eldridge, Kissimmee, Fla.; Clarice Jackson, Statesboro, Ga.; Cotesia Johnson, Columbus, Miss.; and Doris Johnson, Stratford, Conn.; two sisters, Janie Pryor and Freddie Mae Thompson, both of Stratford, Conn.; five bonus sisters, Bettye Scruggs, Jacksonville, Fla.; Barbara Sydnor, Tucson, Ariz.; Barbara “BJ” (Johnnie) Jackson, Tampa, Fla.; Janelle (Johnnie) Keller and Mamie W. Humphries, Statesboro, Ga.; grandchildren, Dyneshia McCullough Jackson and Joseph McCullough Jackson, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Renelda (Kristen) Summersett, Hinesville, Ga.; Marriel Floyd, Trion, Ga.; Quran Powell and Semmie Goutier, both of Bridgeport, Conn.; 11 great-grandchildren, two special nieces, Felicia (Irvin) Jackson, Attleboro, Mass.; and Ja’nae (Johnathan) Coleman, Pooler, Ga.; four nephews, Tony (Daphne) Hodge and Dontae Humphries, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Justus Alston, Attleboro, Mass.; and Randy (Joyce) Keller, Atlanta, Ga.; special cousins, John and Shirley Page; special friends, James “Bo Pete” (Deborah) Allen and Johnny Roy Jones; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mr. Jackson will lie in state on the day of the service for viewing= from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

The funeral service for Mr. Clifford Jackson Jr. will be held at noon Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., with the Rev. Hopeton Scott officiating. Burial will be in the Jerusalem A.M.E. Church Cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, August 24, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



