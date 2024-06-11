Obituary - Mr. Charles R. "Bobby" Chaffin

PORT ORANGE, Fla. -- Mr. Charles R. "Bobby" Chaffin, age 62, died May 11, 2024, at his residence in Port Orange, Florida.

He was a graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School (class of '79) in Brooklet, Ga.

After his graduation, he was employed by Brooks Instruments and served in the Army. He was currently employed by the U.S. Postal Service in Sanford, Florida.

Bobby was preceded in death by his wife, Debra; his father, Charles Chaffin; and a niece and nephew.

He is survived by his mother, Martha Chaffin of Brooklet, Ga.; sisters, Debra (Billy) Phillips and Tammy (Doug) Hamsher; and a brother, Jerry (Kim) Chaffin; two stepdaughters, Danielle Birge and Nicole Stowell; as well as other family members.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 2 p.m. at Merrywood Baptist Church in Statesboro, GA.





Statesboro Herald, June 12, 2024

