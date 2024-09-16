Obituary - Mr. Charles Errol Rushing

Mr. Charles Errol Rushing, age 84, died on Sunday, September 15th, 2024, at Augusta Gardens. Charles was born on November 19th, 1939, in Statesboro, Ga., to the late Barney Rushing and Dorothy Mikell Rushing.

He was raised in Statesboro and was a graduate of Marvin Pittman Laboratory School. He attended Georgia Southern University for a few years before serving in the United States Army.

Charles later worked for many years in the Civil Service as a dental technician.

In his free time and retirement, he enjoyed taking pictures, watching football, gardening and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his three sons and daughters-in-law, Chuck and Toni Rushing, Richard and Lisette Rushing and Steve and Angel Rushing; his grandchildren, Christina Thompson, Jonathan Rushing, Tanoa Whittemore, Eli Rushing and Kendra Hendrixson; his great-grandchildren, Oaklyn Whittemore, Kaelyn Thompson, Jacob Thompson and Kayden Hendrixson; and his brothers, Paul Rushing, Mike (Kathy) Rushing; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Elder Howard Rushing officiating. Interment will be at Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Andy Rushing, Mark Rushing, Brian Rushing, Evan Parrish, Parker Parrish, Cody Brown and Jimmy Parrish.

Statesboro Herald, September 17, 2024

