Obituary - Mr. Charles Ellenwood

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Charles Ellenwood died peacefully at home in the early hours of Sunday, December 18, 2022. He fought a courageous year-long battle against pancreatic cancer.Charlie was born on November 3, 1941, in Fernandina Beach, Florida, and grew up in Savannah, Georgia.He graduated from Savannah High School in 1960.After serving in the Army National Guard, he worked as a draftsman for several years in Savannah and Atlanta.In 1968, he moved to Statesboro and eventually began his own construction company.He continued to draw house plans and built homes all over Bulloch County for the next 30+ years.After his retirement, Charlie and good friend, Mickey Starling, started Pro South Home Inspections.Charlie was an avid outdoorsman. He loved salt-water fishing along the Georgia coast.His other interests included riding motorcycles in the Georgia mountains and flying airplanes.He was preceded in death by his parents, Coy and Zelma Ellenwood.He leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Joanne M. Ellenwood; daughter, Heather Pedrick; grandsons, Zachary Pedrick of Austin, Texas; and Colby Pedrick of Knoxville, Tennessee.The family will receive visitors Wednesday, December 21, from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. at Lake Cemetery in Metter.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 20, 2022

