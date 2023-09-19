Obituary - Mr. Charles Daniel Ellis

HOPEULIKIT, Ga. -- Mr. Charles Daniel Ellis, age 84, died on Monday, September 18th, 2023, surrounded by his family, following an extended illness.

Charles was born in Bulloch County on April 8th, 1939, to the late Wilma Akins Ellis and Ben Ellis.

Growing up, he had a special friendship with all the Joneses.

In 1962, Charles met and fell in love with Mabel Williams, whom he married on December 24th of that year.

They had two children, Teresa and Ronnie, and went on to enjoy life together until Mabel’s passing in 1994.

Charles later married Wanda Ogburn in 1997 and they enjoyed many years together.

Charles worked hard at everything he did in his life. He was a postman and a tire salesman, but he loved farming most of all.

He was an avid property trader.

He loved to walk, read and go to Cades Cove in Tennessee.

Charles loved his kids and enjoyed his grandchildren very much.

He was a joy to be around and leaves a void in his family that will never be filled.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his siblings, Frances Donaldson Wilson, Edwin “Skeeter” Donaldson, Robert J. Donaldson, Mary Agnes Donaldson McBride; as well as many half-siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Ellis; his children and their spouses, Teresa and Ashley Brown, Ronnie and Stephanie Ellis, Franklin and Stephanie Ogburn and Angela and Erick Ogburn-Landers; his grandchildren, Amber Brown Anderson, Kyle Brown, Dallas Beasley, Callie Beasley, Charlie E. Ellis, Jackson Ellis, Brandon Eskew, Christopher Eskew, McKenzie Ogburn, Madison Ogburn, Taylor Ogburn and Stephen Ogburn; his two great-grandchildren, Noah Anderson and Nora Grace Anderson; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Elder Lee Chambers officiating. Interment will follow at Upper Mill Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ronnie Ellis, Charlie Ellis, Jeff Deal, Kyle Brown, Franklin Ogburn, Tony Usry, Brandon Eskew and Noah Anderson.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, September 20, 2023

