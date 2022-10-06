Obituary - Mr. Carl Rich

Mr. Carl Rich, age 73, of Statesboro, passed away peacefully Monday, October 3, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia, after a brief illness.Carl was born on February 26, 1949, in Statesboro, Georgia, to the late Jake and Louise Rich. He was the 14th child of 15 born to this union.Carl joined the Harmony Missionary Baptist Church in Statesboro at an early age.As a teenager, he relocated to New York with his mother and baby sister, Emma.He attended the Richmond Hill High School in Jamaica, New York.He was employed at the airport in Queens, New York.Growing up, Carl loved to shoot pool and he enjoyed spending a lot of time with his family.When Carl's mother retired, they relocated back to Statesboro, Georgia, where he enjoyed the company of his family and the many friends who affectionately called him Tokyo.Carl leaves to cherish his memory: one brother, Jesse (Anna Mae) Rich of Charlotte, North Carolina; two sisters, Lucille (James) Carter of Silver Springs, Maryland; and Emma Anderson of Texas; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Rich of Statesboro, Georgia; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his close friends, the Rev. Jimmy Byrd, Billy Shaw, Drag and Skip.Viewing for Mr. Carl Rich will be held Friday, October 7, 2022, from noon to 6 p.m. in the Joanna Holland Fields visitation room at the Matthew H. Lovett & Son's Funeral Home.Mr. Carl Rich will lie in state at the church on the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.The funeral service for Mr. Rich will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Harmony Baptist Church, 98 Harmony Church Road, Statesboro, GA, with Minister Mary Ann Rich as the eulogist. Final disposition will be by cremation with a scattering ceremony to be announced later.Friends may sign the online register book, express online condolences, send flowers or other memorial gifts via our website: https://www.mhlovettandsonsfuneralhome.com.Matthew H. Lovett & Son's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Carl Rich.Statesboro Herald, October 8, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



