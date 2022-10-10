Obituary - Mr. Brooks Dru Harville

Mr. Brooks Dru Harville, age 55, died on Sunday, October 9th, 2022, at his home in Nevils.Dru was born in Bulloch County on August 12th, 1967, to the late Keebler Harville and Marlene Adams Harville.He was raised in Nevils, Ga., and attended Southeast Bulloch High School, graduating in 1985. Dru attended Swainsboro Technical College and earned a degree as a machinist.He worked for Brooks Instrument in Statesboro for several years and most recently with Precision Machine in Savannah until his retirement in 2018.He is survived by his daughter, Mackenzie Harville, and her fiancé, Matthew Murphy; his two brothers and sisters-in-law, Danny and Deborah J. Harville and David and Manya Harville; his many aunts and uncles from both the Adams and Harville families and several nieces, nephew and cousins.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Paul Wilson, Mike Williams, Billy Joe Stansbury, James “Elmo” Haire, Danny Harville and David Harville.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 11, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



