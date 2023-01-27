Obituary - Mr. Bret Randolph Lee

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Bret Randolph Lee, age 59, died at his residence surrounded by his spouse and children under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.
The lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1982 graduate of Statesboro High School and a graduate of Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College with a degree in agri-business.
Bret retired after 25 years with Gulfstream Aerospace as a hydraulics mechanic.
Bret loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping and he was a master canner of his vegetables and preserves.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gary and Sybil Lee.
Surviving are his wife of 29 years, Cathy Poole Lee of Statesboro; a son, Carson (Carolann) Lee of Statesboro; a daughter, Lucy Lee of Statesboro; a sister, Missy (Brian) Nelson of Statesboro; one nephew, Taylor Nelson Randolph; and one niece, Aubrey Elizabeth Nelson.
A visitation will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.
A graveside funeral service and burial will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Screven Memorial Cemetery.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, January 27, 2023
