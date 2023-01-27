Obituary - Mr. Bret Randolph Lee

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Bret Randolph Lee, age 59, died at his residence surrounded by his spouse and children under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.The lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1982 graduate of Statesboro High School and a graduate of Abraham Baldwin Agriculture College with a degree in agri-business.Bret retired after 25 years with Gulfstream Aerospace as a hydraulics mechanic.Bret loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and camping and he was a master canner of his vegetables and preserves.He was preceded in death by his parents, Gary and Sybil Lee.Surviving are his wife of 29 years, Cathy Poole Lee of Statesboro; a son, Carson (Carolann) Lee of Statesboro; a daughter, Lucy Lee of Statesboro; a sister, Missy (Brian) Nelson of Statesboro; one nephew, Taylor Nelson Randolph; and one niece, Aubrey Elizabeth Nelson.A visitation will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Screven Memorial Cemetery.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 27, 2023

