Obituary - Mr. Bobby Smith

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Bobby Smith, age 72, died on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah.The Statesboro, Georgia, native attended Marvin Pittman High School in Statesboro. He joined the U.S. Army in 1968 and transferred to the U.S. Army Reserves and served until his discharge in 1974. He then returned to Statesboro, where he worked in the pest control industry for several years and later worked with Loxscreen Company.Bobby was employed for many years, where he worked for Liberty National Insurance and then moved to St. Marys, Georgia, and was employed with Gilman Paper Company in operations.He trained and worked as a long-haul truck driver and short-haul dump truck driver for several trucking companies, eventually with Site Works of Jacksonville, Florida, where he retired.Bobby returned to Statesboro in 2015.He was preceded in death by his parents, Waldo Smith and Dorothy Hendrix Smith; a brother, Wilford Roy Smith; and a stepson, Jody Pruitt.Surviving are his wife, Arlene Smith of Alabama; a daughter and son-in-law, Loureena and Calvin DeLoach of Statesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Erin Smith of Marietta, Georgia; four stepchildren, Shane Lindsey of Greenville, S.C.; Sunshine Brock of Greenville, S.C.; Eric Pruitt and wife, Laren, of Columbia, S.C.; and Crystal Pruitt of Oneota, Alabama; three grandchildren, Micaela Shuman, Logan Wert and Scarlett Smith; 12 stepgrandchildren and five great-grandchildren, four brothers: his twin brother, Billy Ragans of Beaufort, S.C.; Ronnie Hodges and Donnie Hodges, both of Statesboro; and Jerry Smith (Satonya) of Statesboro; four sisters, Pam Zamani of Santa Cruz, Calif.; Delores Gaudry of Statesboro, Elaine Knight (Bobby) of Statesboro and Mary Lou Miller (Wayne) of Statesboro; and a special nephew, Buddy Oglesby of Statesboro. Many nieces and nephews that loved him dearly also survive.The family will receive visitors on Monday, September 20, 2021, from 11 a.m. until noon in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.A memorial service will follow the visitation at noon in the chapel of the funeral home.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 16, 2021

