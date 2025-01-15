Obituary - Mr. Bobby Earl Roberts

ROCKY FORD, Ga. -- Mr. Bobby Earl Roberts, age 61, died on January, 1, 2025, at his residence.

The Statesboro native lived in Screven County for most his life. He was a graduate of Statesboro High School and Ogeechee Technical College with a degree in HVAC.

Bobby worked for several companies, including King Finishing, Grinnell Corporation, Briggs & Stratton for 15 years and Viracon/Cardinal Industries for 10 years.

Bobby loved his family, friends, hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking, NASCAR and UGA football.

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Earl Roberts.

Surviving is his wife of 12 years, Janet Myers Roberts of Rocky Ford; his mother, Faye Armstrong; his stepfather, Tom Hall; two sisters, Debra Tanksley of Grovetown, Ga.; and Kathy (John) Price of Grovetown, Ga.; two sons, Bobby Keith (Crystal) Roberts of Portal, Ga.; and Christopher Flakes of Valdosta, Ga.; four daughters, Jamie Lynn (Brian) Lowery of Rocky Ford, Amanda (AJ) Hargrove of Rincon, Ga.; Kristi (Josh) Nease of Guyton, Ga.; Ashley (Trey) Morris of Springfield, Ga.; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation was held on Saturday, January, 4, 2025, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Donnie Roberts officiating. Interment was in Eastside Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Billy Lewis, Keith Roberts, AJ Hargrove, Joshua Nease, Trey Morris, Brandon Roberts and Jackson Nease.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Crystal City, VA 22202.

Statesboro Herald, January 15, 2025

