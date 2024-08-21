Obituary - Mr. Blois L. Prosser

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Blois L. Prosser, age 67, died Sunday, August 18, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.

The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1975 graduate of Statesboro High School. He later went on to attend Ogeechee Technical College.

Following his high school graduation, B.L. began a career with ITT Grinnell, where he worked until the plant closing in 2000. Additionally, he co-owned and operated Helen's Hobbies, along with his wife.

His extra time was spent teaching people to fly remote-controlled airplanes, fishing, hunting, skiing, golfing and beach trips. His best time was being a Papa to his grandchildren.

He was of the Baptist faith.

B.L. was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Prosser; his mother and stepfather, Irma Jean Gerrald McGinnis and Ray McGinnis; and a brother, Randy Prosser.

Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Helen Miller Prosser of Statesboro; his children, Eric and April Prosser, Lisa and Dexter Prosser, Lori and Adam Phillips, Stephen and Samanthia Finch and Wendy Finch, all of Statesboro; his grandchildren, Dillan and Shaylin Finch, Alicia Finch (Kyler), Brandon Prosser, Morgan Edenfield, Nick Edenfield (Gracie), Mason Taylor, Rusty Hoffman, Lainey Phillips, Serenity Finch, Summer Phillips, Adam Phillips Jr. and Emit Phillips; his great-grandchildren, Ava Finch, Cohen Finch, Samuel Martin and Ivey Cox; a brother, Larry Prosser of North Smyrna Beach, Fla.; and two sisters and a brother-in-law, Barbara Prosser of Marietta and Linda and Wayne Olliff of Statesboro.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, August 22, 2024, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow the visitation at noon in the chapel of the funeral home with Brother Chris Nobles officiating. Interment will be in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dillan Finch, Nick Edenfield, Rusty Hoffman, Mason Taylor, Sean Heath and Bryson Heath.

Honorary pallbearers will be his RC Flying buddies.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to The American Kidney Foundation at www.kidneyfund.org; or the Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org.

Statesboro Herald, August 22, 2024

