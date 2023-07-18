Obituary - Mr. Billy J. Glisson

GARFIELD, Ga./BULLOCH COUNTY -- Mr. Billy J. Glisson, age 57, died Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.

The Bulloch County native was a 1985 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School.

A complete obituary will be updated on Wednesday, July 19th.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with the Rev. Carl Ledbetter and Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, July 19, 2023

