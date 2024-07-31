Obituary - Mr. Billy Groover

Mr. Billy Groover, age 91, died on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024, at Memorial Hospital in Savannah.

Billy was a lifelong resident of Bulloch County and was raised in the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church.

He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and later in the National Guard.

Billy farmed all his life and his greatest joy was sharing his vegetables and fruits with friends, family and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Julia Belle Groover; and a sister, Margret Groover Hodges.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years as of July 30th, Lynn Peebles Groover; his daughter, Belinda Durden; his granddaughter, Alicia (Wesley) Edwards; his great-granddaughter, Audrey Lynn Edwards; and his sister, Irene Hodges.

A private gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date.

Statesboro Herald, August 1, 2024

