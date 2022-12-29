Obituary - Mr. Bertrand Joseph Oakes

STATESBORO Ga. -- Mr. Bertrand Joseph Oakes went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022, at the age of 63 years while surrounded by his family.Bert met his soulmate, Deborah, in Owatonna, Minnesota, in 1980 and married a year later. They enjoyed 41 beautiful years of marriage.He was an amazing husband and incredible father to his four children. His pride was his family. His wife, his children and his grandchildren gave him the greatest joy.Bert was born in October 1959 to Janelle and Wilburt Oakes.He came to know Jesus while in high school, which led him on the path he lived.He attended Pillsbury Baptist Bible College in the late 70s, early 80s and pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree.He had hopes of becoming a youth ministry pastor. However, God opened another door, which led him to Viracon. He spent more than 30 years working at Viracon, which ultimately brought him to Statesboro.After Viracon, he continued his career at Great Dane for another decade. He treasured his time with his Great Dane community, which he felt was an extension of his family.If you had the privilege to know him, Bert clearly made a profound impact on your life. Whether that was at church, work or just out and about, he always found a way to witness the gospel to those who were lucky enough to cross his path. Leading people to Jesus was his greatest passion.Although he was known most as a God-fearing man, that never stopped him from enjoying the simplest things in life -- a song on the radio, a hug from one of his grandkids or even winning a fantasy football game, especially when the win came against a family member. He was a guru at fantasy football!He was the life of any party with his boisterous laughter and voice that carried across the room. You always knew where to find him, even in a room full of strangers.Bert left this world much too soon, but his family is sure he is at peace in the place he always talked about, heaven.He is preceded in death by his father, Wilburt Oakes.He is survived by his wife, Deborah; and four children: his daughters, Katie Kline (Andrew) of Owatonna, Min.; Nicole Turner (Scott) and Laura; and his son, Sean; his mother, Janelle; and his siblings, Lise, Daniel and Silvi. He was a dearly beloved grandfather to his six grandchildren, Tristan, Sadie, Thor, Annie, Wyatt and Finnly. He leaves behind countless friends, family and memories he collected over the years.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that people make donations to the Connection Church Missions Team in Bert’s memory.SKOL!A celebration of Bert’s life and love his family has for him is planned for January 3rd, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Connection Church of Statesboro, located at 1342 Cawana Road, Statesboro, GA.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 31, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



