Obituary - Mr. Ben Ronald Skinner

Mr. Ben Ronald Skinner, age 79, passed away on December 30th, 2019, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.Mr. Skinner was born in Bulloch County on October 25th, 1940, to the late Mr. Isaac L. Skinner and Mrs. Virginia Rushing Skinner.He was a graduate of Portal High School and afterwards served in the National Guard. He worked for Brodie International for over 40 years before retiring.Mr. Skinner enjoyed camping, working on his tractor and spending time with his daughter, grandson and great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents.He is survived by his wife, Jane Doyle Skinner; his daughter, Teresa Skinner; his grandson, Ben Robinson, and his fiancée, Heather Brigdon; his great-grandchildren, Kyle, Rylan and Brooklyn Robinson, all of Sylvania; his brother, Jackie (Joan) Skinner of Statesboro; and his sister, Annette (Ted) Vickery of Statesboro.The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow visitation at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. John Parker officiating. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Keith Shuman, John Jenkins, Tim Vickery, Greg Finch, Nathan Berry and Bailey Vickery.Honorary pallbearers will be Wendel Ellis, Max Carter, Kermit Newman and Danny Hart.The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 31, 2019Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



