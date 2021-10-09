Obituary - Mr. Aubrey Aldrich

Mr. Aubrey Aldrich, age 79, passed away October 7, 2021, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Georgia.Born January 3, 1942, to the late Monroe and R.E. Aldrich, Aubrey was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County. He graduated from Statesboro High School in 1960.Aubrey was a longtime farmer and loved anything outdoors, including riding horses, hunting and camping at Clark Hill.He could fix anything, but woodworking was one of his favorite hobbies.Aubrey will be greatly missed by all and is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Bowen Aldrich; his daughters, Angie (Grady) Cook and Audra (Ron) Nelson; his son, Allan Aldrich; his stepchildren, Roy McClendon, Troy McClendon, Tammy McClendon and Allen McClendon; his sisters, Sylvia Hill, Joyce (Ray) Saxon and Deborah (Herman) Harville; his brother, Harold Aldrich; grandchildren, Megan (Ethan) Nunnally, Dylan Cook, Anna Nelson, Grace Nelson, Will Nelson and Destiny McClendon; great-grandchildren, Emma Smith, Eden Smith, Jaxon McClendon and Sophia McClendon; along with several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Visitation will be at Deal Funeral Directors on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.The graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Middleground Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Mike Newman officiating.Pallbearers will be Terry Quarles, Justin Quarles, Brian Aldrich, Chris Robinson, Dylan Cook and Will Nelson.Memorial donations may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice at oahospice.org.Statesboro Herald, October 9, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



