Obituary - Mr. Artemus Wilkins Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Artemus Wilkins Jr. entered rest Thursday, September 7, 2023, at his residence under the care of his wife and Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

He was a dedicated member of the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, where he served as a trustee and as church photographer until his health began to decline.

He loved his church and enjoyed working to maintain the church grounds with the late Mr. Luther Tremble.

Mr. Wilkins had a love for fishing, enjoyed lawn care and living life to the fullest.

Artemus Wilkins Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, Artemus and Della Deans Wilkins Sr.; his stepfather, Arthur Harris; a sister, Wynell Wilkins Crump; and a brother, Walter Harris.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his devoted wife, Jane W. Manderville Wilkins; his son, Xavier Farmer; a stepdaughter, Tanetta Manderville; his brother, Nathan Thomas Wilkins; his sister, Olivia Harris; cousins in which he held a special place in his heart, Donna Guess and James E. Lucas; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held for Mr. Wilkins 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, September 15, 2023, at the funeral home.

The funeral service for Mr. Artemus Wilkins Jr. will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church. The Rev. Gloria Reveire, pastor; the Rev. Larry W. Scarboro, presiding; and the Rev. Earl A. Perkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Final rites are entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, September 14, 2023

