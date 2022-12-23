Obituary - Mr. Alton Donald Bell Sr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Alton Donald Bell Sr., age 87, passed away peacefully Thursday morning at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro, surrounded by immediate family.Donald was born on August 5, 1935, to Alton D. and Myrtle (Lewis) Bell and was the oldest of four children.The Bulloch County native was a 1954 graduate of Stilson High School.Donald was a lifelong worker, not retiring until the age of 80. Even after retiring, he loved spending time outside, especially on his tractor.Donald met his perfect partner, Charlotte Burnsed, in the summer of 1959, and they married the following year on December 18, 1960. Together they were the parents of three children.Donald is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Phillip Roland Bell and Robert K. "Bob" Bell.Surviving are his wife, Charlotte, of 62 years; his son, Donald (Dana) Bell Jr. of Danville; his daughters and a son-in-law, Dora Bell and Delena and Jason Gatch, all of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Brantley (Jessica) Bell of Danville, Darci Bell of Athens, William Gatch and Whitley Gatch, both of Statesboro; his sister, Nancy Bell Kelehar of Ellabell; sister-in-law, Margaret Bell of Stilson; and brother-in-law, Rodney Burnsed of Statesboro.The family will receive visitors on Monday, December 26th, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson with Elder Kurt Bacon officiating. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be nieces and nephews.The family would like to convey a special thanks to Donald’s caregivers, Janice Cone and Kamilya Nicholson.The family requests those desiring to make a memorial contribution, to do so to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 23, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



