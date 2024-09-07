Obituary - Mr. Albert Jackson “Jackie” Reeves, Jr.

PORTAL, Ga. – Mr. Albert Jackson “Jackie” Reeves, Jr., age 65, went to be with the lord on Friday, September 6, 2024, at home under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Jackie was born in Landstuhl, Germany, while his father was stationed there. He has lived in Bulloch County for most of his life. He was a 1976 graduate of Portal High School. He was trained as a master mechanic at the age of 16 and worked for Western Auto, Kmart Automotive and Southside Service Center for over 25 years. He worked for the Portal Police and Portal Fire department and was certified in 1989 as an EMT.

Jackie worked in Evans, Screven and Bulloch County. Jackie’s favorite hobby was fishing. He was a member of the Bulloch County Bass Club and was the coordinator for the kids fishing tournaments. He also enjoyed playing golf with his son, Paul.

Jackie was preceded in death by his father, Albert Jackson “Jack” Reeves.

Surviving are his wife Terri Hoff Reeves of Portal; a son Paul (Vanessa) Reeves, a daughter Megan Reeves, all of Portal; his mother Wanda Reeves, three sisters Gayle Reeves Craft, of Portal, Dottie Reeves Lister of Jackson, GA and Kathy (Tracy) Akins of Register, GA; grandchildren Tanner Boyd and Wyatt Cashwell. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 at the First Baptist Church of Portal.

Statesboro Herald, September 7, 2024

