Obituary - Mr. Abraham Hollis Jr.

Mr. Abraham Hollis Jr., age 83, of Register, Ga., passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at his residence after an extended illness, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

He was a native of Cairo, Ga., but resided in Bulloch County for many years.

Abraham retired from Georgia Southern University as a foreman with the Plant Department after 23 years of service.

Abraham was a member of Cornerstone Church, under the leadership of Pastor Ed Neubert.

He had a love for nature and the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, traveling and working in his yard.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Edna Hollis, Register, Ga.; children, Beverly (Roy) Perry, Statesboro, Ga.; Ronnie Hollis, Timothy Hollis and Dennis Hollis, all of Tallahassee, Fla.; stepchildren, Carl (Linda) Johnson Jr., Charlotte, N.C.; Christene Johnson (Nathan) Holmes of Beaufort, S.C.; and Elaine Johnson-Green of Beaufort, S.C.; Clinton Johnson of Register, Ga.; and Mckey Johnson of Statesboro, Ga.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Monday, October 28, 2024, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. at Cornerstone Church, 500 Woodrow Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Church, 500 Woodrow Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458, with Pastor Ed Neubert as pastor/eulogist. Interment will be at the Bulloch Memorial Garden, 22002 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30459.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

You may send flowers to the family through our floral store, where an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.

Celebration of life services are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, October 26, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







