Obituary - Mother Ruby Lee Rawls Bing

Mother Ruby Lee Rawls Bing, age 94, of Pembroke, Ga., received her call from the Master on Thursday, January 2, 2025, and answered the call of God. Her work in this world was over. She entered into her new home in glory after a short illness.

She was a Bryan County native and retired from the Bryan County Board of Education as a custodian with Lanier Primary School.

Mother Ruby gave her life to God at an early age. She was a member of The Word Church of Pembroke, Inc., where she served very faithfully, and she was very committed to serving as a church mother under the leadership of Pastor Lawrence Bing and Elder Laverne Dukes.

She is survived by her children, Johnnie Lee (Anita) Bing, Harry (Shirley) Bing, both of Ellenwood, Ga.; James (Patricia) Bing, Locust Grove, Ga.; Willie Horace (Robbie) Bing, Diane Fletcher and Anthony Bing, all of Pembroke, Ga.; and Lawrence (Linda) Bing, McDonough, Ga.; sister, Alverine Steele, New York, New York; brothers, Lonnie (Sara) Rawls Sr., Atlanta, Ga.; and Dan (Mary) Rawls, Ellenwood, Ga.; bonus son, Minister Earl (Evelyn) Edenfield; 24 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, 2025, from 6 p.m.–8 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Athens First Christ Holiness Church, 215 Athens Church Road, Pembroke, GA 31321. Bishop Marion Stewart, pastor, and Pastor Alton Head, eulogist. Interment will be held at Steven Grove Cemetery, Cemeteries Road, Pembroke, GA 31321.

Statesboro Herald, January 9, 2025

