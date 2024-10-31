Obituary - Mother Elnora Simmons Corbett

Mother Elnora Simmons Corbett, affectionately known as “Ms. Tillie”, age 90, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 23rd, at Brown's Health and Rehabilitation Center of Statesboro, Ga., under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

Ms. Tillie was a native of Bryan County and a member of the Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church of Pembroke, Ga., where she served faithfully as the church mother, with the Kitchen Committee, the Birth Month Mission and sang in the church choir.

She was a licensed cosmetologist, which she was very proud of. She was employed with Bryan County School System as the lunchroom manager for 20 years and retired as manager of Government Custodian Contracts with Fort Stewart Army Base of Hinesville, Ga.

Ms. Tillie was also employed with Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel of Pembroke, GA, as a manager until her health failed.

She enjoyed life, family, the Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church family and the family and staff of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel, where she worked tirelessly and diligently until the tender age of 80-plus years.

She was the last living child of Arthur and Mamie Simmons of Pembroke, GA.

Precious memories are left to be cherished by her children, Robin (Charles) Crowell, Fayetteville, N.C.; Terria (Jermaine) Mckeeber, Ellabell, Ga.; and Kelvin Pride, Jacksonville, Fla.; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and the Rev. Craig and Yolanda Tremble, along with the entire staff of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2024, from 5 p.m.–7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at noon at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 185 Poplar Street, Pembroke, GA 31321. The Rev. Dr. Francys Johnson, pastor/eulogist. Interment will be at the Steven Grove Cemetery, Cemeteries Road, Pembroke, GA 31321.

The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Statesboro Herald, October 31, 2024

