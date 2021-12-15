Obituary - Miss Grace Mosley

Miss Grace Mosley, age 61, of Portal, Ga., passed peacefully on Friday, December 10, 2021, at her residence under the excellent care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.She was a member of Holy Zion Holiness Church and was a bus driver with Statesboro Head Start until her health failed.She is survived by her children, Eric Mosley and Kelvin Lavender, both of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Barbara Mosley and Shantelle Mosley, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. Pastor Shane Mosley will be eulogist. Interment will be held at Parrish Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 191 Sam Overstreet Road, Twin City, GA 30471.We will adhere to CDC guidelines if you plan to attend the viewing and celebration of life service.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, December 16, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



