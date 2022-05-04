Obituary - Minister Georgia Elaine Gordon

POOLER -- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Minister Georgia Elaine Gordon on Friday, April 29, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving and devoted family.She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.Minister Georgia Elaine Gordon, fondly known as “GiGi” to friends and “MeMa” to family, was called to her heavenly home on Friday, April 29, 2022. She was at the home of her daughter, Tiffany, surrounded by family and friends.Minister Gordon was born in Savannah, Georgia, to the late David Gordon and Martha Hamilton Gordon.She graduated from St. Pius X High School in 1969 and attended Savannah State College.As a young woman, Minister Gordon was an entrepreneur and worked in various positions from transportation services, cosmetology to health care. She discovered her passion for nursing. She had a gift for ministering to the sick.Minister Gordon moved to New Jersey in 1975, where she pursued a career in nursing as a licensed practical nurse. She worked very hard caring for others and established a noteworthy reputation with the Nursing Registry.She generously cared for her patients over the years and later moved back to Georgia, where she continued caring for others while employed by Concerted Community Services, Inc. in Statesboro.Minister Gordon was a devout Christian. She religiously woke up every morning to read the Bible and pray.She began her faith journey, baptized as a Catholic, early in life. After many years, she converted to the Baptist faith and joined Hutchinson Longstreet Missionary Baptist Church, Stilson, Ga.In 1996, she united with the Spirit Filled Baptist Church family in Statesboro, Ga., and the entire body of Christ became her extended family. She served faithfully for years at Spirit Filled doing what she loved: outreach ministry.Through the many challenges in her life, Minister Gordon always felt God’s presence. Strengthened by faith and filled with the spirit, she responded to God’s call to serve as a minister in the year 2000. She enjoyed serving the Lord and saw His face in the many people she encountered; greeting everyone with “Praise the Lord”.She taught Sunday school, Bible study, led devotions and preached the Word of God wholeheartedly.Minister Gordon was known for her delicious homemade meals. Anyone who knew her would agree that she could cook anything. Cooking was a form of ministry for her as she filled her meals with lots of love. She used this gift to bring people together and nourish them physically and spiritually.She carried the joy of the Lord wherever she traveled, a contagious charisma that people gravitated towards.In spite of adversity and failing health, she never lost her optimism and her faith in God never wavered. Blessed with many miracles, she recognized God’s favor upon her life.She lived by the Scripture Psalms 23, “The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want”.She will be remembered for her strength, courage and determination to never give up, for she knew that as long as she kept her faith in God, He would keep her in perfect peace.Minister Gordon is survived by her loving mother, Martha Gordon-Strong; four children, Latecia Watley, Japan; Tiffany Causey, Pooler, Ga.; David Gordon, Savannah, Ga.; spiritual adopted daughter, Talease Oglesby, Statesboro, Ga.; seven grandchildren, Marquese Long, Aaron Long, India Long and Alexander (A.J.) Gordon, Savannah, Ga.; Trinity Causey, Pooler, Ga.; spiritual adopted grandchildren, Majerrin Kimble, Kayden Busby, Statesboro, Ga.; two siblings, Carolyn, (Roger) Monel, Orange, N.J.; Rico (Dominique) Gordon, Savannah, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Minister Gordon is predeceased by her father, David Gordon; and stepfather, the Rev. Augustus Strong Jr.Viewing will be Friday, May 6, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. at Smalls Funeral Home Chapel, 203 Samuel Smalls Sr. Avenue, Guyton, Georgia, and 6-7:30 p.m. at Spirit Fill Baptist Church, 62 Packinghouse Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.The homegoing service will be Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Royal Temple Holiness Church, 409 Samuel Smalls Sr. Avenue, Guyton, Georgia 31312. The final resting place will be in Cone Cemetery, Stilson, Georgia.Smalls Funeral Home, Inc., Guyton, Georgia, Phone: (912) 772-3400/3499, Fax: (912) 772-5563.Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



