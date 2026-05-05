Obituary - Mildred Louise Bruner Bragg

Mildred Louise Bruner Bragg of Metter passed away on May 4, 2026, at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation in Metter.

Mrs. Bragg was born on February 26, 1937, to the late Grover Bruner and Orly Brown Bruner.

She was a faithful member of Cedar Street Baptist Church and retired from ITT Grinnell in Statesboro.

A graduate of Metter High School, she was crowned Miss Candler County Pageant winner at the age of 17. She was especially known for her green thumb and her love of gardening and flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Palmer Addison Bragg Sr.; several siblings, including an infant twin sister; and a grandson, Calvin Palmer Bragg.

She is survived by her sons, Calvin Eugene Bragg (Angie), Palmer Addison Bragg Jr. and Grover Cleveland Bragg (Christy); her daughters, Theresa Johnson (Mitchell Stanford) and Wanda Johnson; her sister, Emogene Rushing; her brother, Clyde Bruner (Ginny); her grandchildren, Ashley, Allison, Amy, Austin, Will, Ansley, Amber, Rod and Joannie; nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 8, 2026, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, in Metter.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday morning at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens in Statesboro.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel of Metter, is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, May 6, 2026

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