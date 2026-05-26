Police Report - 5/27/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Bristol Lee Bowley, 35, Statesboro – Wanted by Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

John Levail Grimes, 33, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Darien Maurice Walthour, 22, Hinesville – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

William Barrett Haines, 39, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor.

Hunter Blake Hall, 21, Claxton – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Corey Oneal Walker Lundy, 19, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, failure to maintain lane, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

Donovan Ethan Primus-Daniel, 21, Macon – DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane.

Walter Blake Pulliam, 38, Statesboro – Two counts probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony.

Edgielou Ray, 64, Garfield – Possession of methamphetamine.

James Brett Smith, 32, Twin City – Criminal trespass/family violence, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Statesboro Police Department

Gamaliel Alvarado, 25, Claxton – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor.

Jason Khettorri Brown Jr., 20, Newington – Criminal trespass/family violence.

Quintavius Marqueze Clark, 27, Pembroke – Battery.

Zion’a Hailey Doyle, 17, Statesboro – Simple battery, criminal trespass.

Jackie Jarmaine Hill, 53, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license, no insurance.

Montel Reggie Hodge, 18, Statesboro – Fleeing or attempting to elude a polixe officer.

Samari Ezekial Emmanuel Jones, 21, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, possession of schedule II controlled substance, entering automobile with intent to commit theft, possession and use of drug related objects, bench warrant/felony, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Antonio Tyrone Lanier, 22, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license, no insurance, possession of marijuana less than one oz.

Angela Michele Larsen, 55, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license, no insurance.

Randy Lowery, 62, Statesboro – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, criminal trespass.

Jaquavius Keontre Rawls, 18, Pembroke – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Nadia Caroll Scott, 21, Statesboro – Criminal trespass damage to property/family violence.

Nequodric Quen Shon Whitfield, 31, Statesboro – Bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Olga Acosta Montoya, 32, Statesboro – Driving without a valid license, no insurance, suspended registration.

Emery Justin Cox, 24, Guyton – DUI less safe combination 1-3, no insurance, suspended registration, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

Jamarcus Malik Daniels, 24, Vidalia – DUI less safe alcohol, possession of marijuana less than one oz., failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, display of license plates/obscuring tag frame or tinted tag covers, no insurance, instruction permits/ graduated licensing and related restrictions, affixing materials that reduce light transmission in windows/windshields.

Andrew Casues Ellis, 27, Millen – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, four counts possession of firearm or knife during commission of certain felonies, two counts possession of schedule I controlled substance, DUI less safe combination 1-3, headlight requirements, too fast for conditions, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, terroristic threats and acts, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

Kenya Nuru Hankerson, 38, Statesboro – Possession of Schedule I controlled substance, DUI less safe drugs, speeding in excess of maximum limits, bench warrant/felony.

Tiana Justice Hutchinson, 23, Savannah – DUI less safe alcohol, failure to maintain lane.

Willie Lee Mobley, 54, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, tag lights required.

Alija Jaquetta Moore, 38, Statesboro – Deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1,499/misdemeanor.

Leonardo O’Bryan Oglesby, 19, Statesboro – Reckless driving, racing on highways or streets, following too closely, improper turn/improper lane change, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Destiny Adrianna Owens, 20, Statesboro – Driving while license suspended or revoked/misdemeanor, affixing materials that reduce light transmission in windows/windshields.

Leon Tremaine Roberson, 30, Statesboro – DUI less safe combination 1-3, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Matthew Paul Taylor, 37, Statesboro – Headlight requirements, DUI less safe combination 1-3, no insurance, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, failure to maintain lane.

Erika Contreras Velazquez, 40, Claxton – Driving without a valid license/misdemeanor, expired registration, bench warrant/misdemeanor.

Slevin Andre Young, 18, Statesboro – Reckless driving, racing on highways or streets, following too closely, improper turn/improper lane change, speeding in excess of maximum limits.

Georgia Southern University Police Department

Rocco Domanic Burnet, 21, Statesboro – Criminal trespass.

Jaden Artevious McMillan, 19, Statesboro – Probation violation for a fingerprintable crime/felony, giving false name, address or birth date to law enforcement officer.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 23 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 11 calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Four calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 16 calls Monday.

Evans County Fire Department – One call Monday.

Metter Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Three calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – Three accident calls and 25 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – One accident call and seven medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Six medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 37 calls Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – One call Monday.

Excelsior EMC – Two calls Monday.

Tattnall County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Eight calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy