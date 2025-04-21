Obituary - Michael A. "Mike" Mull





Michael A. "Mike" Mull, 79, passed away on Saturday, April 19th, 2025, at St. Joseph's Candler Savannah following an extended illness.

Mike was a native of Rome, Ga., but had lived in Statesboro since 1976. He was a 1964 graduate of Rockmart High School, Rockmart, Ga., and attended Coosa Valley Technical School and Berry College, Mount Berry, Ga. (Rome).

He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Donna Newton Mull; his parents, Raymond and Christine Mull; his stepmother, Ora Walker Hilyer Mull; two brothers, Raymond Jr. "Bud" and Don E. Mull; and a sister, Mildred Mull Farris.

He is survived by a daughter, Christy E. Mull, Statesboro; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mr. Mull enjoyed an extended career in the broadcasting field, having worked at radio stations in Cedartown, Rockmart, Smyrna, Atlanta, Fort Payne, Ala.; Guntersville, Ala.; Rome, Savannah and Statesboro. He also served a five-year tenure as an associate editor with the Statesboro Herald.

After his retirement, he operated the Dixie Heritage Novelty and Gift Shop in Statesboro.

He was active in the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV), having been a member since 1999, and helped the local Ogeechee Rifles Camp #941 to become reactivated. In that organization, he served as camp commander, brigade commander, Georgia Division chief-of-staff, division lieutenant commander and acting division commander.

He was a frequent speaker on subjects of Southern history and heritage at other SCV camps or civic organizations across the state.

Mike was a Civil War re-enactor and was a member of the artillery crew of the 32nd Georgia Infantry and other similar living history units. He could be found participating on Saturdays and Sundays while he was able on the cannon crew firing off a few rounds. When unable to continue being on the field, he would be on the sidelines answering questions involving the younger generation.

Later in life, Mike would be off on weekend adventures with his daughter, Christy, heading to Highland Games, to which she participated in. He was an active cheerleader at every game in attendance, where not only was he cheering for his daughter but others competing as well. He was known as the "field dad" at the games and was loved by all the competitors.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

He will be laid to rest beside his wife, Donna L. Newton Mull, at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro. The graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans and Order of Confederate Rose.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Liver Foundation at liverfoundation.org.

