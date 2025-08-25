Obituary - Matthew Richard McGhee

Matthew Richard McGhee, age 50, entered the gates of heaven Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, Ga., surrounded by family. After 12-plus years of courageously and heroically battling cancer, Matt is completely healed.

Matt was born in Dublin, Ga., on November 9, 1974. He graduated from Dublin High School in 1993 and Georgia Southern University in 1998 with a degree in business.

Matt specialized in all aspects of the convenience store industry. He learned the ropes from his grandparents and father and worked in the family business until 2015.

In 2016, he began working and assisting in operations at Underwood Restaurant and Supply in Brooklet, where he continued to work until his passing.

Matt was an entrepreneur, business owner and the ultimate salesman.

Matt was a longtime member of the Georgia Association of Convenience stores, where he served as a member, an officer and trade partner over the years. He was a former member of the Statesboro Downtown Rotary Club and Sylvania Lions Club. Matt served as treasurer on the Screven Christian Academy Board of Directors until his passing.

Matt and his family attend Jackson Baptist Church in Sylvania, Ga.

Matt loved the Lord, his family, his friends, life and the Georgia Southern Eagles.

He met each day with enthusiasm, never met a stranger and if you knew him, you loved him. When Matt was nearby, laughs were plentiful and worries scarce.

Matt enjoyed spending time with family, especially Tate and his nieces and nephews. He was the “fun” one!

On Saturdays in the fall, Matt loved tailgating with friends and family, whether at home in Paulson Stadium or away.

Matt had a heart of gold and was a generous soul by nature. He loved helping others, preferably anonymously.

Matt was a devoted husband, loving father, beloved son, admired big brother, fun-loving uncle and faithful friend.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George Hayward “Ned” and Blondell Robinson Snellgrove of Dublin, Ga.; his paternal grandparents, Billy Richard McGhee Sr. (Gilbretta) of Cleveland, Ga.; and Eveline Smith Clark (J.B.) of Dublin, Ga.; his uncle, Bernard Snellgrove of East Dublin; father-in-law, Thomas Burton Rahn Jr. of Springfield, Ga.

He is survived by his wife, Janet Rahn McGhee of 15-plus years; and his 13-year-old daughter, Tatum Olivia McGhee of Sylvania; his mother, Connie Snellgrove McGhee of Dublin; his father and stepmother, Ricky and Mickey McGhee of Fripp Island, S.C.; his mother-in-law, Jean Rahn of Springfield; his brothers and their families, Michael McGhee (Mandy), Tucker, Ben and Chase of Macon; Mitchell McGhee (Jennifer), Sloane, Micah, Quinn and Evie of Canton; and Alex McGhee (Jacey), Smith and Hampton of Statesboro; his brother-in-law, Brad Rahn (Kelly), Branton, Brady, Baylor and Kinzey of Springfield; his stepsister, Amy Forehand (Ben), Kortlyn and Ryder Rankin, River, Hannah Johnston (Michael) and Averi of Sylvania; his stepbrother, Will Bohannon (Monica), Luke, Lily and Cade of Sylvania; and numerous uncles, cousins and friends that were like family.

Special thanks to all of the many medical professionals that have provided him with above and beyond care. Exceptional thanks to Drs. Odom, Peter and Somaiah, who have shared this journey with us from beginning to end.

The family received visitors Friday, August 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, 502 Miller Street Extension, Statesboro, GA.

The funeral service was held on Saturday, August 23, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Ralph Dixon officiating.

The family received visitors beginning at 10 a.m.

The interment was on Saturday, August 23, at 2 p.m. at Jackson Baptist Church Cemetery in Sylvania, 5554 Newington Highway, Sylvania, GA.

Pallbearers were Drew Busby, Josh Greeson, Chris Griner, Shannon Middleton, Brad Rahn, Leslie Teston, Richard Underwood and Michael Yoke.

Honorary pallbearers were the employees of Underwood Restaurant and Supply.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Screven Christian Academy, c/o Matt McGhee Memorial Fund, 603 East Ogeechee Street, Sylvania, GA 30467; Jackson Baptist Church, 5554 Newington Highway, Sylvania, GA 30467; or MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas at gifts.mdanderson.org. Please designate your donation to “Other” and fill in “Sarcoma/Dr. Neeta Somaiah” to fund GIST tumor research.

Statesboro Herald, August 26, 2025

