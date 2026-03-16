Obituary - Mary Sue Lovell Hodges

Mary Sue Lovell Hodges, age 93.

On March 13, 2026, Mary Sue Hodges went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior. Mary Sue was born in Clayton, Ga., on May 7, 1932, to Fulton Virgil and Winnie Davis Lovell.

After graduating from Rabun County High School, she attended Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, Ga., where she met her husband and the love of her life, Lloyd Inman Hodges. Mary Sue and Inman were married on December 31, 1950, and remained as much in love nearly 71 years later until his passing on November 13, 2021.

Mary Sue was a member of the Sprig and Dig Garden Club, the Bulloch County Historical Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution and Statesboro Worship Church, and was a Deen Day Smith Award recipient.

Mary Sue had a lifelong passion for cooking and entertaining. For years, many gathered around her table for holiday meals and special occasions. She especially loved hosting Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. She always made those celebrations memorable for her family and close friends.

Mary Sue also had a remarkable talent for needlework and seemed able to create almost anything with her hands.

Above all, she cherished her family and had a special gift for making each person feel deeply loved and important.

In 1957, Mary Sue and Inman purchased the College Grill, which later became the Paragon Restaurant. Together, they became Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise owners in 1963. Working side by side, Mary Sue and Inman built a business that would eventually include multiple Kentucky Fried Chicken, Taco Bell, Pizza Inn and Dairy Queen restaurants.

Mary Sue is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her sister, Janey Lovell Lampros.

Mary Sue will be greatly missed by her brother, Larkin Dixon; her children, Inman Gregory Hodges (Cindy), Janis Hodges Bell (Les) and Lloyd Inman Hodges Jr. (Vicki). She will be dearly remembered by her grandchildren, Mary Kathryn Gifford (Jacob), Fulton Hodges (Mackenzie), Klara Geriner (Tillman) and Emily Hodges; and by her great-grandchildren, Warren Gifford, Grey Dell, Strieter Geriner and Weeks Geriner.

The family would like to extend special thanks to her wonderful caregivers and also the staff of Georgia Hospice Care, who so unselfishly cared for Mary Sue and our family during her illness.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 16, 2026, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at Union United Methodist Church with Pastor Scott Hagan and Pastor Alex Smith officiating.

Pallbearers: Dr. Johnny Martin, Robert Ruffo, Bebo Gray, Bill Olliff, Michael Hackett, Parrish Nevil, Dr. John Hodges, Michael Joiner, Dr. Gray Norris and Harold Parker.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Union Methodist Church Cemetery Trust, Attn: Greg Hodges, P.O. Box 10186, Savannah, GA 31412; or Statesboro Worship Church, 380 Westside Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, March 17, 2026

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