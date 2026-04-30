Obituary - Mary Jo Brannen

Mary Jo Brannen, age 89, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2026. She was born on May 15, 1936, in Swainsboro, Georgia, and was raised in Metter, where she graduated from Metter High School.

Mrs. Brannen dedicated 16 years to working at the Nic Nac Grill. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church. Mrs. Brannen found great joy in her family and the simple pleasures of life. She especially loved gardening and spending time with her loved ones. A devoted mother, she also took great pride in caring for her daughter, a role she cherished deeply.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilber Brannen; her parents, Dennis Allen and Myrtle Rustin Lott; her brother, Dennis Allen Lott Jr.; and her sisters, Elizabeth Wallace and Dorothy Coleman.

Mrs. Brannen is survived by her three daughters, Barbara Brannen of Statesboro, Nannette Key of Metter and Charity Cone (John) of Statesboro; her brother, Billy Lott (Melba) of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Summer Cone, Autumn Weldon, John Wesley Cone and Jessika Mosley; and six great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Brannen will be remembered for her loving heart, her devotion to her family and the warmth she brought into the lives of those who knew her. Her memory will be cherished always.

All services will be private.

Statesboro Herald, May 1, 2026

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