Obituary - Mary Bowen Hendrix

Mary Bowen Hendrix, 73, of Metter, wife of R.E. Hendrix, died on Saturday morning, January 4, 2020, at the Candler County Hospital surrounded by her family.Born in Bulloch County, she was the daughter of Barney Lee Bowen Sr. and Jonnie Kent Bowen.Mrs. Hendrix was a lifelong resident of Metter and a class of 1964 graduate of Metter High School.She maintained many close relationships with classmates throughout her life.Mrs. Hendrix received her Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Georgia Southern University in 1968.She worked as an elementary school teacher at Emanuel County Institute and also taught second grade at David Emanuel Academy.Mrs. Hendrix continued a career of community service through her work at the Candler County Department of Family and Children Services.She enjoyed cooking for others, traveling and supporting the family farming business. She also cherished her time spent with her family and friends.Mrs. Hendrix was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and a lifelong member of the Metter Primitive Baptist Church.Surviving are her husband of 53 years, R.E. Hendrix of Metter; her daughter, Kara Lewis, and son-in-law, Ron Lewis, of Gainesville, Georgia; her son, Kevin Hendrix, and daughter-in-law, Amy Hendrix, of Metter; and her brother, Barney Lee Bowen Jr. of Metter. "Munner" is also survived by five grandchildren, Andrew, Christopher, Daniel, Ellen and Bowen; along with several nieces and nephews. Special friends are Laura Arizmendi and Rosario Corona.The funeral was held Monday, January 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Metter Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Mike Newman officiating. Interment was in Lake Cemetery.Remembrances may be made to the Metter Primitive Baptist Church, P.O. Box 672, Metter, Georgia 30439; or the Multiple Sclerosis Center of Atlanta, 3200 Downwood Circle NW Suite 5500, Atlanta, Georgia 30327.Statesboro Herald, January 7, 2020




