Obituary - Mary Anne Trio

Mary Anne Trio, age 83, passed away on Friday, July 11 2025, at home in Statesboro, Georgia surrounded by her children. She was born on August 21, 1941, in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Walter Edward Corris and Margaret Colston Corris. In 1961, she met and married the love of her life, Russ Trio. She became a devoted mother while also providing in-home childcare in New Jersey.

In 1979, Mary Anne, Russ, and their children moved to Statesboro where she became a licensed caregiver and ran her in-home daycare, The Playroom for Infants and Children. The second of five siblings, she began caring for children from early life and ultimately dedicated over 55 years to childcare.

Mary Anne was a longtime member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church and lived a life of unwavering faith. Her prayer list was a mile long, a testament to how deeply she cared. Mary Anne enjoyed volunteering, bird watching, puzzles and, most of all, time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband Russ Trio, four infant sons, her parents, her sister Barbara Hutter, and son-in-law Clark Turner. She is survived by her children: Judy (Daniel) Turner Bernier, Connie Trio Floyd, Russell Trio, and Christy (Matthew) Cleveland; her siblings: Walter (Roseanne) Corris Jr., Kathleen (Anton) Tevald, and Eileen (James) Caravano; and her grandchildren Alecia (Justin) Royal, Eric (Kristin) Turner, Samantha (William) Castro, Ansley Kirkland, Natalie Rushing, Matthew Turner and Rylan Cleveland. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren Madeline and Cason Williams, Jase Royal, Tess and Jackson Kirkland, Jonathan and James Turner; and her great-great-grandson Grayson Mobley along with many beloved extended family members.

The family will receive visitors on Monday July, 14, from 5-7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. A funeral mass will be held at St. Matthew’s Church on the morning of Tuesday, July 15, at 10 a.m. with Father Jason Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Ogeechee Area Hospice, Statesboro, Georgia.

Statesboro Herald, July 13, 2025

