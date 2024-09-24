Obituary - Martha A. DeLoach Whitfield

Martha A. DeLoach Whitfield, age 85, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on September 21, 2024, on her youngest son’s birthday.

She was born in Savannah, Ga., on April 4, 1939, to David and Janie Alderman.

She graduated from Commercial High School in 1957 and then married W.C. Deloach that same year. She gained three stepsons at the time of their marriage and went on to have five children of her own.

She lived her life in Bulloch County, where she raised her children. Later in life, she remarried to Mike Whitfield and gained another stepson.

She then pursued her career to become a nurse and graduated from Swainsboro Tech Nursing School in 1973. She worked for six months in the surgical wing at Bulloch Memorial Hospital and then worked for 25 years as a surgical nurse at the Statesboro Surgical Clinic with Dr. Stephen White and Dr. Paul Whitlock.

She was an active member of Bible Baptist Church in Statesboro, Ga., and had ministries in Helping Hands, Focus Family, sending cards, visiting the homebound and nursing homes. She was instrumental in bringing the Lydia Project to Statesboro and making tote bags for cancer patients in Statesboro treatment centers. She was also a member of the Archibald Bulloch Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.

Martha is preceded in death by her parents, David Alderman and Janie Alderman Hern; stepfather, Odie Hern; baby son, Robert Wayne (Beaver) DeLoach; stepson, Jerry DeLoach; sisters, Mamie Ruth Simmons and Betty Sue McGraw; granddaughters, Krissi Jade DeLoach and Kimberly Dawn DeLoach; and a grandson, Devon DeLoach.

She is survived by her ex-husband, Mike Whitfield of Register, Ga.; two daughters, Gwen (Stevie) Cleary of Metter, Ga.; Sheresa (Bobby) Steptoe of Statesboro, Ga.; two sons, Calvin (Loureena) DeLoach and Corbett (Lorna) DeLoach of Statesboro, Ga.; stepsons, Bill (Karen) DeLoach, Jason (Andrea) Whitfield of Statesboro, Ga.; Doug (Thelma) DeLoach of Beaumont, Texas; daughter-in-law, Jan Deloach of Statesboro, Ga.; a very special niece, Vicki Baumann O’Brien of Statesboro, Ga.; five grandchildren, Steve Cleary, Kasey Hendrix, Renee Thompson, Wayne Steptoe and Lee DeLoach Jr.; 12 great-grandchildren, Thomas Cole, Ada Grace Hendrix, Harrison Cleary, Avery Cleary, Kailey Thompson, Brody Thompson, Maddie Thompson, Adam Steptoe, Aiden Steptoe, Audrey Steptoe, LeeAnna DeLoach and Connor DeLoach; two step-grandchildren, Tanner and Taylor Whitfield; sister-in-law, Shirley Whitfield of Concord, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Steve Cleary, Wayne Steptoe, Dane DeLoach, Billy Jack DeLoach, Jeremie DeLoach and Jason Whitfield.

Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Brown’s Health & Rehab.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, from noon until 1:30 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors with the service following in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Martha will be buried next to her son, Robert Wayne “Beaver” DeLoach, at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, September 24, 2024

