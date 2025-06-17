Obituary - Maria Fatima Pereira Rea

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Maria Fatima Pereira Rea, age 70, on June 14, 2025. A resident of Statesboro, Georgia, for 32 years, she died of pancreatic cancer at the Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. She will be greatly missed by countless students, parents, colleagues and friends who loved her.

Affectionately known as "Mother Maria of the Migrants" and as a "Dancing Angel," she brought selfless service and spontaneous joy to those who knew her as an educator, advocate and friend. To her husband, Dr. Dan Rea, she will be remembered as a "brilliant star" who lit up the lives of so many but whose own light was extinguished too soon.

Born in Goiania, Brazil, on December 17, 1954, she was the beloved daughter of Valdivino and Terezinha Pereira.

She obtained a bachelor's degree in biology and education at Catholic University in Brazil in 1982 and a master's degree in Spanish literature and education at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, USA, in 2000.

In Brazil, she was a biology teacher for nine years, and in Georgia, she was an educator for 30 years, serving as a Spanish teacher, ESOL coordinator and teacher, parent/family engagement specialist, after-school math tutor for the First-Century Program and summer school coordinator for Migrant and ESOL Students.

Her awards include a Rotary Scholarship to study English at Georgia Southern University, recognition as the Hispanic Citizen of the Year by Voces Unidas of Bulloch County, nomination for the Outstanding Migrant Educator by the National Association of State Directors of Migrant Education and certification as a Hero of the Heart by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Statesboro. Recently, she was nominated as a Hometown Hero of Statesboro.

Maria was also a member of the Rotary Club, Lions Club and the Georgia Educators Association.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Dan Rea; sister, Rita Pereira; brother, Wagner Pereira; and nieces and nephews, Maria Tereza Lobo, Luciano Pinheiro and Murah Lemos, who have all been positively impacted by her love and generosity. She is also survived by many parents and children whose lives she touched as a caring educator and motherly figure.

A mass of Christian burial for Maria will be held at St. Matthew's Catholic Church in Statesboro on Wednesday, June 18, at 4 p.m. Following the funeral service, the burial ceremony will take place at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.

Following the graveside service and burial, all are invited back to the church for a celebration of life reception and visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis TN 38105; or www.Stjude.org.

Maria will be remembered as a courageous pioneer who ventured from Brazil and her native culture and language of Portuguese to learn and teach English and Spanish in the southern culture of Statesboro, Georgia, USA. She was a founder of the first ESOL Program for Migrant Students in the Bulloch County Schools and the first to graduate from the master's degree program in Spanish literature and education at Georgia Southern University.

Her courageous love and service broke race barriers, bringing together Latinos, Blacks, Asians and Whites. Her life of courage and love will live on and be remembered in the lives of all those touched by her heart-felt giving and service.

Statesboro Herald, June 17, 2025

