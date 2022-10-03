Obituary - Margaret Helen Tillman Booth

Margaret Helen Tillman Booth, 97, died peacefully on September 5, 2022, in Hanover, N.H.Born October 11, 1924, to Edna Dekle Tillman and Joseph Gerome Tillman, Margaret grew up in Statesboro, Ga., with her three brothers, Joe Robert, Billy and Sam.She always maintained her southern identity through her strong ties to Statesboro, its landscape and her extensive family and friends.Margaret studied music at Wesleyan College in Macon, Ga. She met her future husband, Philip Booth, at one of her recitals. They married in 1946.They had three children, Margot, Carol and Robin.Margaret was a thoughtful, loving mother who modeled a lifelong love of learning, a commitment to justice and a spirit of adventure.Margaret was instrumental in Philip's successful literary career, both for her knowledge of poetry and the poetic voice, and as his first reader and editor, and his main support.Although they sometimes lived elsewhere, Castine, Maine, was always home.Margaret became an active member of the community. She was an environmentalist, founding the Castine Conservation Trust to preserve town land and surrounding islands for public use.She spear-headed the effort to save Castine's magnificent Elm trees.In 1996, the Town of Castine honored Margaret for her extensive involvement with the peninsula she had grown to love.She also participated in town governance, supported the Castine Historical Society and worked for the state and national causes she believed in.Margaret was active in the civil rights movement and was a local leader for the successful 2005 Maine Won't Discriminate campaign.Margaret delighted in the lands and bay she helped preserve. She loved to garden, walk the Witherle Woods, sail and ski.She traveled globally on her own and with family.Margaret was known by her many friends for her knowledge and intellectual curiosity, the smile she always had ready and her instinct for recognizing the good in those around her.She had a combination of strength and natural charm that allowed her to navigate life with amazing grace.Margaret will be profoundly missed by her three daughters and their spouses, Margot Booth and Russell Pinkston, Carol Booth and Linda Fidnick and Robin Booth; as well as her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews in Georgia and Vermont and her Georgia sisters-in-law, Mary Lee Tillman of Statesboro and Sharon Tillman of Millen.A memorial service will take place in 2023.Donations in Margaret's name may be sent to The Elm Tree Fund, Town of Castine, P.O. Box 204, Castine, ME 04421. Please make checks payable to The Town of Castine and add Elm Tree Fund to the memo.For further information about Margaret's life please go to http://rand-wilson.com/obituaries.php.Statesboro Herald, October 4, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



