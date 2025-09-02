Obituary - Mack Donald “Don” Jamerson Jr.

Mack Donald “Don” Jamerson Jr. died Saturday, August 23, 2025.

Born August 11, 1947, at Mulkey Hospital in Millen, Don spent his life in Screven County, loving this community of friends.

He was a 1965 graduate of Screven County High School and attended Middle Georgia College from 1966 through 1969 before entering the United States Navy, serving in Naval Communications.

He was stationed in Greece and Virginia from 1969 through 1973 during the Vietnam War.

Don worked in insurance with his uncle, James Evans, when he came back home, then worked as the manager of Blalock & Blalock Inc., as personnel manager of BASF in Sylvania. He then served as the Screven County tax commissioner from 1990 till he retired in 2008.

At his passing, he was leading the operation of Screven County Soup Kitchen each week. He was devoted to helping citizens in need and built a relationship with each of them.

He is preceded by his parents, Mack Donald Jamerson Sr. and Elizabeth Evans Jamerson; and his sisters, Joan Jamerson Archer and Helen Jamerson Mills.

Don is survived by his wife, Joyce Jackson Jamerson. They married December 18, 1976, and would have been married 49 years this December.

He is also survived by his daughter, Leah Jamerson Massey, her husband, Dwight J. “D.J.” Massey of Clarkesville, Georgia; two grandchildren, Gage Carson Massey and Lyla Grayce Massey; and numerous cousins.

Some favorite quotes shared this past week:

“Exemplified a life of service to his family, his church and his community.”

“He was an example for all of us as a servant of God.”

“He walked the walk.”

“Quiet disciple. One of God’s best examples of who we should all strive to be as Christians.”

The Jamerson family will receive visitors Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 1 to 3 in the social hall of Sylvania First Methodist Church.

A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the sanctuary. The Rev. Dorsia Atkinson and the Rev. Ricky Varnell will officiate. Music will be provided by Candy Hinson Sheppard.

Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Men’s Sunday School Class, members of the Methodist Men’s Club and members of the Soup Kitchen Committee.

Memorial donations may be made to the Screven County Soup Kitchen or the Men’s Club, both in care of Sylvania First Methodist Church, P.O. Box 258, Sylvania, GA 30467.





Statesboro Herald, September 3, 2025

