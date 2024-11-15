Obituary - M. Wayne Chapman

M. Wayne Chapman, 85, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away at his home on November 12, 2024.

He was born in Sylvester, Ga., to Cecil and Mary Chapman, the fifth of their six children that they raised on their farm. Wayne graduated from Worth County High School, where he played basketball, and then attended ABAC, where he met his wife, Caroline Belflower Chapman of Tifton, Ga. He completed his Bachelor of Science at the University of Georgia in 1962.

After 30 years of service as an agricultural investment officer, Wayne retired from John Hancock Mutual Life Insurance Company in 1995.

Wayne was the calm and steady father to Celia Chapman Grimes, Steven Wayne Chapman and Bryan David Chapman, who dearly loved and respected him for his unassuming manner and steadfast strength that he always provided his family. They always knew that he was for them and on their side, no matter what.

He enjoyed his grandchildren, Rachel and Sydney Chapman and DJ Grimes, always being playful and supportive. He often took them to GSU basketball and football games or to watch the Atlanta Braves. He was always readily available for support during Rachel’s many heart procedures at UAB, DJ’s athletic pursuits, taking Caroline to her favorite concerts or building projects that his family could enjoy.

In his younger adult years, he was involved in the Statesboro Jaycees. He was a well-traveled golfer, with Pebble Beach being his preferred course. But his favorite golf adventures involved organizing and playing in the annual “Florida Trip” with his golf buddies.

Although he was quiet, he was fun-loving and admired by many.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mary; his wife of 63 years, Caroline; and his granddaughter, Rachel.

He is survived by his daughter, Celia, and son-in-law, Doug; his son, Steve, and daughter-in-law, Jenny; and his son, Bryan; his grandchildren, Sydney and DJ; his siblings, Bruce Chapman and Vivian Chapman Nandrasy; and several nieces and nephews and their families.

Visitation is 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, GA, with a service to follow at noon.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Samaritan’s Purse or a charity of your choice.

“Blessed is the man who remains steadfast under trial, for when he has stood the test he will receive the crown of life, which God has promised to those who love Him.” - James 1:12





Statesboro Herald, November 16, 2024

