Obituary - Luther R. "Bobby" Rogers

STATESBORO -- Luther R. "Bobby" Rogers, age 81, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, peacefully at his home.He was born in Savannah on March 23, 1938. He was known by most as Bobby or Bulldog.He served in the United States Army and worked at the former ITT Grinnell in maintenance, amongst several other jobs, but truck driving was his passion.He was very passionate about dogs. He loved to mud bog, build and drive "mini stock" racecars in Savannah and the surrounding area.He is survived by one sister, Oreta (Rita) Watson; children, Glynn, Debbie, Joy, Bobby, Jackie, Janice, Johnny, Alfred, Penny, Robert, Misty, Kristen and Kaitlyn (that we are aware of); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a large extended family.Upon his request, there will be no funeral.A visitation and remembrance will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at 5 p.m. at the Stilson Community Building, Highway 119, Stilson, Ga. All family and friends are invited to attend.Low Country Cremation and Burial is serving the Rogers' family.Statesboro Herald, January 7, 2020




