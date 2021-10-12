Obituary - Lisa M. Adams

PEMBROKE -- Lisa M. Adams, age 49, went to be with Jesus October 10, 2021, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Mrs. Adams was born in Savannah, Ga., to the late William “Jimmy” Toler and Mary Ann Sapp Toler. She was a 1990 graduate of Bryan County High School and was a member of the Girls Softball State Championship team.She later attended Georgia Southern University, where she received her master’s degree in Education.Lisa was an extremely dedicated and loving special education teacher for over 25 years. Mrs. Adams taught at Southeast Bulloch Middle School and was on the Parent Teacher Organization committee. She always looked forward to the Special Olympics each year.Lisa was a one-of-a-kind wife, mother and teacher and loved anything that would bring her family together, including her school family. She absolutely loved the holidays and enjoyed dressing up for them. She always enjoyed playing bingo with her friends and enjoyed quality time with her family that she dearly loved.Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Neil Adams of Pembroke; two sons, Thomas Ryan Adams of Pembroke and William Dean “Will” Adams of Pembroke; one sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Rusty Yancey of Arkansas; her mother-in-law, coffee partner and traveling buddy, Jean Adams of Pembroke; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at Flanders Powell Funeral Home.A public graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Northside Cemetery with Pastor Chad Eason officiating.To sign the online register, please visit www.flanderspowellfuneralhome.com.Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Lisa M. Adams.Statesboro Herald, October 12, 2021

