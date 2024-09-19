Obituary - Lisa Ellen Emerson

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Lisa Ellen Emerson, daughter of Cheryl and Eric Emerson, died suddenly on Saturday, September 7, at age 29, from a heart complication.

Along with her parents and stepmother, Lisha Silver, wife to Eric Emerson, Lisa is survived by her twin brother, William Emerson, and wife, Sara; nieces, Amelia and Ella Emerson; younger siblings, Russell and Carrie Emerson, Nate Silver; her grandmother, Shirley Emerson; aunt, Ellen Emerson; and uncle, Terry Peters; her beloved dog, Macchiato; and cats, Fozzie and Jericho.

A drop-in celebration of life gathering will be held at Napa at Kingsley in Fort Mill, South Carolina, on Sunday, September 22, between noon and 3:30 p.m. Guests will share a buffet-style luncheon while friends and family share stories and open-mic tributes to Lisa.

As a celebration of life, the family requests guests to wear bright colors.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites contributions to establish the Lisa Emerson Memorial Scholarship Endowment in Microbiology at the University of Florida, in support of graduate students pursuing a career in public health. The secured link for contributions is: https://ufgive.to/LisaEmerson. Checks can also be mailed to UF/IFAS Advancement, Attn: Microbiology, P.O. Box 110170, Gainesville, FL 32611.

Condolences may be sent to the Emerson family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com.

The Emerson family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, NC, (828) 465-2111.





Statesboro Herald, September 20, 2024

