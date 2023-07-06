Obituary - Linda Ruth Collins

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Linda Ruth Collins was born on August 20, 1952, in Mobile, Alabama, and peacefully departed this life on June 22, 2023.

The youngest of five siblings, Linda is now reunited with her loved ones who cleared a path for her: parents, Richmond and Leila Collins; brothers, Richard, Shadrach Sr. and Robert Collins; bonus sister, Mary Lee Thomas Keys; beloved in-laws, Leon Jenkins and Laurette C. Collins; and great-niece, Blair V. Jenkins.

She leaves to cherish her memory her one and only sister, Carolyn C. Jenkins; 11 nieces and nephews and a host of great-nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A 1969 graduate of Mattie T. Blount High School, Linda was a proud alumna of Southern University and A&M College (Baton Rouge, La.), where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, and of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she earned a master of arts degree.

After returning to her college alma mater, Southern University, as a Spanish teacher and lab director for 13 years, Linda left to pursue doctoral studies at the University of Kentucky.

She would later accept employment with Georgia Southern University, where she retired in 2019 after 29 years as an assistant professor.

While living in Statesboro, she attended and worshiped with the Original First African Baptist Church under the leadership of the Rev. Christopher Culbreth, pastor.

Linda loved life and meeting new people, and never found anyone she couldn't talk to. She had an engaging and outgoing personality that made it easy to deal with people from all walks of life and she never met a stranger. Because of that, her friendships were many and she maintained those friendships both domestic and international.

Known as the "hostess with the mostest" in her home, she had an unmatched ability to create family from friends everywhere that she lived.

Linda also leaves behind numerous cousins and former colleagues who will cherish years of laughter, memories and secrets. The love she had for her family, relatives and friends was immeasurable and very important to her.

Visitation was held at Central Missionary Baptist Church, Prichard, Alabama, on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. funeral hour. Interment took place in the Catholic Cemetery, 1700 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Mobile, AL.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made in her memory to Central Missionary Baptist Church, 3400 St. Stephens Road, Prichard, Alabama 36610.





Statesboro Herald, July 8, 2023

