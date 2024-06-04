Obituary - Linda Moody Lewis

Linda Moody Lewis, 79, died Monday, June 3, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Linda was born in Statesboro, Ga., and was raised in Register, Ga.

She graduated from Statesboro High School in 1962. She earned a BS in education and M.Ed. and Ed.S. degrees in educational administration from Georgia Southern University. She received her doctorate degree from NOVA University.

Linda had a long, distinguished career in public education. Beginning as a high school English teacher, she served as a principal and in various leadership roles in Bulloch County and Glynn County Schools. In addition, she served as executive director at the regional level.

She served as state president of the Professional Association of Georgia Educators (PAGE).

As a highly effective and inspirational leader, Linda had an enduring impact on students, teachers and colleagues.

Linda was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She took her role as caretaker most seriously of all. Anyone who knew her observed how she lovingly and faithfully nurtured her relationships with selflessness and Christian love.

As a founding member of New Covenant Church, Linda's unwavering faith in Jesus, her devoted prayer life and reliance on Scripture for daily living were a blessing and an example. She sought to make all she did honoring to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Miles Milledge Moody and Eleta Nevil Moody; her daughter, Wanda Eleta Lewis; her sister, Susan Moody Howard; and her beloved husband, Dr. Robert Fulton Lewis Jr.

Linda is survived by her son, Robert Fulton Lewis III; his wife, Monica; and her grandsons, Ben, Davis and Bowen Lewis of Cumming, Ga. She was especially fond of her many relatives from the "Sinkhole District" in Bulloch County.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Memorial contributions may be made to Statesboro New Covenant Church, 701 Gentilly Road, Statesboro, GA, 30458; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 5, 2024

