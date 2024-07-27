Obituary - Linda Leslie Prince Desrosiers

BROOKLET, Ga. — Linda Leslie Prince Desrosiers, widow of Daniel George Desrosiers, age 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2023, at her residence with her children by her side.





Linda was an animal lover. She enjoyed all things sci-fi, but more than anything loved spending time with her family, especially her five grandbabies.





Linda was preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years, Daniel Desrosiers; and her parents, Leslie Lincoln Prince Jr. and Agnes Prince.





Those who will cherish her memory include her children and their spouses, Adam and Stephanie Desrosiers, Brittanny O'Donnell and Lance Brown, Danielle Desrosiers-Gervin and Michael Gervin; and her grandchildren, Mason, Makia, Trevor Daniel, Emersyn and Ezra.





Statesboro Herald, July 27, 2024





