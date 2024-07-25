Obituary - Linda Hayes Williams

Linda Hayes Williams, age 61, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2024.

She was born at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Oakland, California, on January 17, 1963, and later moved with her family to her father’s hometown of Blakely, Georgia. There, she was a graduate of Early County High School. She later attended Georgia Southern University, where she met the love of her life, David Williams, and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

For 36 years, Linda served in the medical field where her unwavering dedication, quiet strength and passion for healthcare touched the lives of many.

Since 1988, she worked at Bulloch Memorial Hospital, now known as East Georgia Regional Medical Center, where at the time of her passing she served as an OR central sterile/supply chain technician.

Linda enjoyed traveling, researching genealogy, listening to music and spending time with her feline “babies.”

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Williams of Statesboro; and her mother and father, Deloria and Ben Hayes of Blakely.

Linda is survived by her stepmother, Syble Hayes of Blakely; brother and sister-in-law, John and Jessica Hayes; and nephews, Ian and Bleu of Augusta; mother-in-law, Jayne Williams of Athens; sister-in-law, Diana Williams Anderson; and nieces and nephews, Alyssa, Meg, Afton and Wyatt of Watkinsville; as well as many cousins.

Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 2024, at 1 p.m. with a celebration of life to immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Steve Rountree, Ian Hayes, Ben Hayes, Dal Cannady, Clay Kirkland and Joseph Cason.

Statesboro Herald, July 25, 2024

