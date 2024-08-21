Obituary - Linda Gail Edwards Arnold

Mrs. Arnold was born in Clyo, Ga., and graduated from Effingham County High School in 1957.

She served with her husband, the Rev. Jack Arnold, at Methodist churches throughout Southeast Georgia, including Cobbtown, Rebecca, Pierce County Charge, Pembroke, Glenwood Hills in Macon and McKendree in Brunswick.

She and her husband, Jack, owned and operated Mr. Business Card in Macon. Later, she worked as an administrative assistant with Sea Island Bank and Georgia Southern University Biology Department.

As a pastor’s wife, she served with Jack hosting family, friends and pastors in their home. She also hosted at the Arnold-Edwards tent, located at the historic Effingham County Campground.

She was an active member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church.

She will be remembered as being graceful, loving the Lord, loving her family and friends and being faithful to the Methodist Church.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Charles G. and Grace Morgan Edwards of Clyo; her husband, the Rev. John Coleman “Jack” Arnold Jr.; a daughter and son-in-law, Susan Arnold Creasy and Perry B. Creasy of Statesboro; her brothers, Thomas E. Graham of Biloxi, Miss.; Charles “C.G.” Edwards of Bloomingdale, Ernest Dale Edwards Sr. of Millen, Trueman M. Edwards of Clyo; her sisters-in-law, Janie M. Graham of Biloxi, Miss.; and Dorothy R. Edwards of Statesboro; and her special friends, Harry and Elvie Owens of Pembroke.

Surviving are her children, R. Lee Arnold (Rebekah) of Vidalia, Lin Lee (Gene) of Stilson and Pamela Mosley (Eddie) of Alma; grandchildren, John Arnold (Leah) of Oklahoma City, OKla.; Stephen Arnold (Megan) of Smyrna, Emily Arnold Balte (Matthew) of Chamblee, Renee Lee Wedekind (David) of Brooklet, Alex Lee (Katie) of Guyton, Heather Lee Reddick (Cody) of Sylvania, Andrew Creasy of Statesboro, Sarah Mosley of Alma, Jackson Mosley of Washington, D.C.; Lauren Mosley-Diaz (Danny) of Hinesville and Caroline Mosley of Alma; great-grandchildren, Samuel, Felicity, Hannah, Haley, Hadlyn, Hudson, Logan, Madison, Bristol, Baylee, Briar, Kade and Rylan; brother and sisters-in-law, Ossie and Frankie Edwards and Beverly Edwards; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Friday, August 23, 2024, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Clyo Community Church with the Rev. Charles Houston officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Clyo Community Church, P.O. Box 126, Clyo, GA 31303.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, August 22, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



