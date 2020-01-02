Obituary - Lillie Mae McDowell

Lillie Mae McDowell, 92, entered eternal rest on Friday, December 27, 2019, in Brandon, Florida.She was a graduate of Jenkins County Training School and Savannah State College.She was an educator in the Jenkins County School System, retiring in 1984 after 30 years of dedicated service.Mrs. McDowell was a lifelong member of Zion Baptist Church, where she was active with the music ministry and finance committee. Additionally, she served as pianist for Fellowship Baptist Church and Morrison Grove Baptist Church.She was a member of the Jenkins County Retired Teachers Association, Jenkins County Training School Alumni Association and the Iota Iota Zeta Chapter of the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority.Survivors include her son, Daily (Elizabeth) McDowell, Brandon, Florida; two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one sister, Alice Jones, Boston, Mass.; a host of nieces and nephews.The service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Zion Baptist Church, 1068 Old Sylvania Road, Millen, GA 30442, with Pastor P.M. Broomfield officiating.Dwight's Funeral Home, 326 Old Waynesboro Road, Millen, GA 30442; (478) 982-1667.Statesboro Herald, January 4, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



