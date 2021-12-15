Obituary - Lila Cecelia DeLoach Eaton Newman

Lila Cecelia DeLoach Eaton Newman went home to be with the Lord on December 12, 2021.She was born September 22, 1927, to James Lloyd DeLoach and Cora Lee Sphaler DeLoach.Her grandparents, Charles Brookes Deloach and Della Maude DeLoach, helped raise her and her siblings, Jack Deloach and Helen Deloach Lowe.Cecelia married Frank Dozier Eaton Jr. after graduating from Savannah High in 1943. Together, they had five girls, Brenda, Dianne, Elaine, Susie and Cheryl.She was a military wife and homemaker. She loved to garden and adopted every teenager in Port Wentworth during the 1960s.She was known affectionately as Mama Eaton.She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Frank; second husband, Arthur; sister, Helen; daughters, Brenda and Dianne.She is survived by her brother, Jack Deloach; daughters, Elaine (James) Griffis, Susie (Juan) Thorp and Cheryl Prado (Khiane); son-in-law, Fred Smith; grandchildren, Kristian Chester, Cecelia Smith, Fred Smith Jr., Chip Horton, Jason Horton, Jeremy Griffis, Amber Bogdanovski, Ian Leiva, Bethany Leiva, Erin Prado and Tyler Wilson; and 17 great-grandchildren.Cecelia was loved by everyone who knew her and will be missed by all.There will be a celebration of life early spring.In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to Cecelia’s favorite charity, Samaritan’s Purse, at samaritanspurse.org.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 16, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



