Obituary - Lee Roy Lee

Lee Roy Lee, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home in Springfield, Georgia, on August 28, 2024.

Roy was born in Bulloch County, Georgia, on August 15, 1940, and raised in the Stilson-Leefield area as the youngest of 12 children.

He graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School in 1958. Shortly after graduation, he began working for Savannah Electric and Power Company in Savannah as a lineman. Roy later transferred to the Savannah Electric office in Springfield, where he retired as a supervisor after 38 years of dedicated service.

Roy was known by his fellow linemen for his outstanding climbing skills and excellent line work.

He and his 11 siblings learned the value of hard work from their mother and Roy practiced this skill throughout his career and in his life after retirement.

Roy supported the Red Cross by being a faithful blood donor throughout his career and was a member of The Gallon Club of the South Atlantic Red Cross.

Roy treasured the friendships and relationships he developed throughout his career and remained close friends with many of his coworkers until his death.

After retirement, Roy spent time perfecting his cooking skills. He enjoyed cooking and preparing meals for family and friends, and he enjoyed the fellowship which ensued during these gatherings.

Roy was known throughout his church family and the community for baking the best pound cake in the area. Many of his visitors commented about his delicious pound cakes, which he baked for their weddings, birthdays, Christmas, church gatherings and other occasions. He also baked pound cakes for his family, and his grandson, Avery, always received his favorite baked fruit cake at Christmas.

Roy also enjoyed working with wood and made beautiful tables, toy boxes, benches and other types of furniture for his family.

He stayed active with baking, wood-working and helping his wife, Jane, care for the Wilson farm place and the cabin on Ebenezer Creek until his recent illness.

Roy married Jane W. Graham on December 11, 2010, and they enjoyed time together traveling and socializing with family and friends and time worshipping with their church family and the New Beginnings Sunday School Class of Springfield First Baptist Church.

Roy loved Jane very much and Jane was a blessing to him and faithfully cared for him until the end of his life.

Uncle Roy was blessed to be loved by over 40 nieces and nephews who remember him for his smiles, hugs, graciousness and emotional support during his lifetime.

Surviving family: wife, Jane Lee of Springfield; children, Kim Lee Moore and husband, Spencer, of Zachary, La.; daughter, Carla Lee, and husband, Buzzy Ramsey, of Brunswick, Ga.; and son Roy Lewis Lee of Bluffton, S.C.; his grandson, Avery Lee Yarbrough of Springfield, Ga.; the mother of his children, Gail Burnham Stanek of Claxton, Ga.; stepsons, Kirk Graham and Travis Graham; and grandson, Dozier Graham of Springfield, Ga.; his close nephew, Brooks Stephens (Jackie) of Tampa, Fla.; sister-in-law, Trudie Sapp, Springfield, Ga. Roy has many cousins, nieces and nephews through descendants of the Lee and Allen families.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy Lee Sr. and Edna Allen Lee; three sisters, Lottie Lee Stephens (Clarence), Frances Lee Spivy (Fred) and Joann Lee Hendrix (Carol); eight brothers, Joseph Lee (Irma), Charlie Bennie Lee (Juanita), Thomas Lee (Faye), Roy Wilton Lee (Ouida), J.C. Lee Sr. (Bee), Walter E. Lee (Evelyn), Lawrence Lee (Marie) and George Lee (Betty); brother-in-law, Jimmy Sapp of Springfield, Ga.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2024, at First Baptist Church of Springfield followed by the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Reland Morgan and the Rev. Eric Green officiating. Interment will follow in Effingham Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bill Bozeman officiating.

Pallbearers will be Sam Bradford, David Spivy, Graylin Smith, Ray Stanford, Avery Lee Yarbrough and Cody Hendrix.

Honorary pallbearers will be co-workers of Savannah Electric and Power Company and the New Beginnings Sunday School Class of Springfield First Baptist Church.

Remembrances: Compassus Hospice Care and Springfield First Baptist Church.

Statesboro Herald, August 30, 2024

