Obituary - Lavone Otha Anderson

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforeth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love His appearing.” II Timothy 4:7-8

Following a long battle riddled with strokes, Parkinson’s disease and its many complications, back fractures and dropped head syndrome, the Lord mercifully called Elder Lavone Otha Anderson home to heaven on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at Southern Manor at Candler in Metter, Ga. After being unresponsive for four days, around 4:00 Thursday afternoon, he slowly and intentionally lifted his head up and forward, took a final breath, swallowed hard three times and was freed from his body and bed. Praise the Lord!

Lavone was born in Denmark, Georgia, on December 6, 1944, to Sewell Morgan Anderson and Frances Emaline Akins Anderson.

He was predeceased by his parents and by his brothers, Pennon Wayne "Penny" Anderson, Irwin Sewell Anderson and Franklin Daniel "Don" Anderson; his son, Bradley Lavone "Brad" Anderson; and his wife, Mary Elizabeth Brannen Anderson.

He is survived by his daughter, Tamela Denise Anderson Smith (Danny); a daughter-in-law, Karla Lewis Anderson; grandsons, Austin Lewis Anderson (Alicia), Elijah Daniel Smith, Joshua Andrew Smith (Morgan); great-granddaughters, Evelyn Rose Anderson, Millie Elizabeth Anderson; and a sister, Linda Gayle Anderson Yarbrough (Griffin); as well as several nieces and nephews.

Lavone graduated from Savannah High School in 1963 and later that year joined the United States Marine Corps, where he served until August 1966. He then transferred to the Air National Guard of Georgia and the Reserve of the United States Air Force, where he served as a vehicle operator until he was honorably discharged in 1969.

Lavone began working at Georgia Southern College in April of 1968, where he served as superintendent of grounds until he retired on August 31, 1997, from what had become Georgia Southern University. He appreciated and enjoyed working there and had many friends and enjoyable times.

He always felt God provided this job for him, and it enabled him to have income and benefits as he began and continued preaching in Primitive Baptist churches and afterward.

A faithful servant of the Lord for many years, Lavone was a member of Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church and was ordained as a deacon from 1986 until he resigned in 1989 following a call to preach. He was ordained to preach by the Statesboro Primitive Baptist Church on March 17, 1989.

The first church he pastored was Mount Olive Primitive Baptist Church in Aline, Georgia; followed by Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church, Brooklet, Ga.; Flint River Primitive Baptist Church, Thomaston, Ga.; and Turner Primitive Baptist Church, Enigma, Ga., where he was still a member.

He dearly loved his congregations; they were family to him. He prayed for and with them, cared for them, shared God’s Word with them, married, fellowshipped, had fun with them and preached their funerals. Even when he was unable to pastor a church, he continued to pastor and pray for people in their times of need.

On August 20, 1965, he married his sweetheart, Mary “Elizabeth” Brannen, and they were very much in love with and dedicated to each other for 58 years. They became parents to a baby girl, Tamela, on December 14, 1966, and then again to a baby boy, Bradley, on January 9, 1971. They were wonderful and devoted parents! Then came beloved in-laws and then beloved grandchildren and then beloved great-grandchildren! He had the opportunity to officiate weddings for his daughter and one grandson and he baptized his son-in law and one grandson, which was very special to him.

Family and being with family meant the world to Lavone. The one thing he missed most in his latter days was being able to go out and have fun with family. When they came to visit, he lit up. In the words of his granddaughter, Alicia, “He deeply adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.”

Lavone, my Daddy, was blessed with many talents and abilities. He loved to whittle, whistle (making bird sounds and tunes), sketch and woodwork. He loved playing the guitar, harmonica and spoons. He loved singing with family and friends, and he loved a good Bible discussion. He loved feeding and watching birds and nature and walking down dirt roads and looking for arrowheads.

He was a staunch protector of and provider for his family! He wouldn’t sleep until his children were safe at home. Even in more recent times, he would kiss me and tell me to be careful driving home at night. At times, he would ask me to call and let him know I was home safe. As far as providing goes, he would work all day at GSU, come home to eat supper, pack up his truck and head off to do yard work for people until night. Sometimes he would give the rest of the family the “opportunity” to help him with that. He would try to convince us that it would be fun working together. Occasionally it was. I don’t ever remember Daddy complaining about having to work so hard. He just did what he needed to do.

Daddy was the most selfless person our family knew. It didn’t matter how tired or infirmed he was; if he was able to help family or anyone else in any way, he would. He helped clean up for birthday parties and other events. He helped cut up tree limbs. He helped with plumbing issues and car issues. He helped make party props for the grandchildren’s birthday parties. When Mama was unable to care for herself, Daddy tenderly did so. At times, he could barely move himself, yet he would fix her a snack, help her get situated at the table or into a chair and would get her a sweater or blanket when needed. He looked after her and was always concerned about her well-being. When he was unable to help her, he would ask others to do so.

Our family came up with more descriptions and words for Daddy: compassionate, soft and gentle yet firm and steadfast, staunch in his beliefs based on Scripture, caring, appreciative and never in a hurry. He loved his family dearly, but wasn’t afraid to instruct and correct them when needed. He was adventuresome, trustworthy, honest, humorous, witty, quiet and calm and warm-hearted.

Some of our favorite memories of our daddy, father-in-law, granddaddy and great-granddaddy: his constant example of praying for every situation, no matter how small; he always read the Christmas story before presents could be opened; singing hymns under the gazebo at Jekyll Island with the family, him accompanying me on a sea turtle hike when no one else would go with me, making a Swedish fire torch with him and cooking spaghetti noodles on it, granddaddy waking us sleepy-headed grandsons up on Sunday mornings in Thomaston by placing frozen marbles under our cover, his competitiveness when playing games of chess, aggravation and gestures, playing ball in the Jekyll pool and playing stick ball in the front yard at Thomaston, he was funny and fun, spending time with him shooting archery and being in the wood workshop with him, him holding Evelyn in his lift chair and then taking “rocket rides” in it; his love for Christ was evident in the way he lived, loved and led his family. He inspired all of us to grow in our faith and his example will continue to guide us for years to come. When Millie arrived, he was unable to move or react the way he once could, but his love never wavered. The sweet grin on his face and the way he tried to lift his head just to see both the girls said everything.

We are so very grateful to all his Southern Manor Companion Care and Southern Manor at Candler caregivers and Regency SouthernCare Hospice nurses, and especially to those who cared for him during his last week. Your kindness, compassion and care for him meant so much to our family.

Visitation was held at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home on Monday, January 19, 2026, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The funeral service was at Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 11 a.m. with Elder Lee Chambers, Elder W. H. "Bill" Durrence and Tony Jackson, deacon at Turner Primitive Baptist Church, officiating. The interment followed at Middleground Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Lee Chambers and Elder Randy Waters officiating.

Pallbearers were Austin Anderson, Chad Anderson, Tracy Anderson, Elijah Smith, Joshua Smith and David Williams.

Honorary pallbearers were Primitive Baptist elders.

“Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in Me, though he were dead, yet shall he live. And whosoever liveth and believeth in Me shall never die. Believest thou this?” John 11:25–26

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Daniel Smith, 215 Foxlake Drive, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Turner Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Tony Jackson, 323 Chula-Brookfield Road, Chula, GA 31733.

Statesboro Herald, January 27, 2026

