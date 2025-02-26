Obituary - Kristina Moore

Kristina Moore, age 41, of Circle Pines, Minn., loving wife, mom, daughter and sister, passed away on February 19, 2025.

She is survived by her loving husband, Dakota; children, Anthony, Valentina, Remington and Yelena; her mother, Michelle Williams; her father, Kenneth Drew; siblings, Damien Drew, Ken Drew and Krystal Harless; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 3, 2025, from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, 502 Miller Street Extension, Statesboro, GA 30458, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Jody Bryant officiating. Inurnment will be at Upper Mill Creek Cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, February 26, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.