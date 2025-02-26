By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Obituary - Kristina Moore
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory
Kristina Moore

Kristina Moore, age 41, of Circle Pines, Minn., loving wife, mom, daughter and sister, passed away on February 19, 2025.

She is survived by her loving husband, Dakota; children, Anthony, Valentina, Remington and Yelena; her mother, Michelle Williams; her father, Kenneth Drew; siblings, Damien Drew, Ken Drew and Krystal Harless; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Monday, March 3, 2025, from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, 502 Miller Street Extension, Statesboro, GA 30458, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Jody Bryant officiating. Inurnment will be at Upper Mill Creek Cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.


Statesboro Herald, February 26, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter